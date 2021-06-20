Michelle Philpot Sells 257 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $13,276.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $467,470.72.

RUN stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,512.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 83,376 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,893.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

