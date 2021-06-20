MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) One Day Volume Tops $167,875.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.04 or 0.00017314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $64.90 million and $167,875.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.47 or 0.00422792 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003651 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.01056323 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,745,834 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

