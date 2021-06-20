Mina (MINA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $32.89 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00005643 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $320.96 million and approximately $32.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00132325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00177736 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,699.82 or 0.99964133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.12 or 0.00851575 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 159,251,125 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.