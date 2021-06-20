Mining Core Coin (MCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $21,935.68

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $21,935.68 and approximately $44,045.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00176773 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.55 or 0.00867539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.58 or 1.00177594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

