Minter Network Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $23.54 million and $39,744.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00057635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00137640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00177853 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,308,105,800 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,896,233 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

