Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Garmin worth $28,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after buying an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.51. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

