Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 14,100 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 473,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $25,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,245,000 after purchasing an additional 741,396 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 538.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,139,000 after purchasing an additional 87,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,858,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,302,000 after purchasing an additional 85,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,356,000 after purchasing an additional 80,439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $59.91.

