Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 883,772 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 883,772 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Annaly Capital Management worth $23,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after acquiring an additional 366,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY opened at $9.07 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

