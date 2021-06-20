Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 81,996 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $27,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after acquiring an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $156.31 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,380 shares of company stock valued at $75,176,929 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

