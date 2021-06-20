Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,399.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $348.90 or 0.00981064 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $33.54 million and approximately $16,399.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00133186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00177615 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,450.30 or 0.99682972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.56 or 0.00856381 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 96,124 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

