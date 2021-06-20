Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 109.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

