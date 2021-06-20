Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $957,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 248,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.57.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

