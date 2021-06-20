Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

