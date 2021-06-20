Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EME stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.78. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

