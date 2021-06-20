Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of The Macerich worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the first quarter valued at $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

