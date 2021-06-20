Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,174 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in The Chemours by 949.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $32.85 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.