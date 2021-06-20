Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,378 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG stock opened at $158.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $216.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.