Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,445 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in WESCO International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $98.76 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.47.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

WCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

