MKM Partners Boosts The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $40.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at MKM Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

