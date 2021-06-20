Monero Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $8.10 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001242 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $27,581.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.85 or 0.00752469 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

