Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.07.

NYSE:MEG opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $3,161,265.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,787 shares of company stock worth $12,459,059. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

