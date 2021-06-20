Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKS opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

