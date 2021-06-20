Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

