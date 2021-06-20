Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $314,000 Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,437,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

