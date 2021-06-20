Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.87. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,099 shares of company stock worth $130,174 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.