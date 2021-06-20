Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.87. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,099 shares of company stock worth $130,174 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

