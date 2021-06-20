Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

