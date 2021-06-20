Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

EFG stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

