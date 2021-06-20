Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of CERE opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 976.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 386,444 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 147.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 176,700 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 638.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 261,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 226,074 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

