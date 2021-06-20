Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.65% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Shares of CERE opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 976.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 386,444 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 147.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 176,700 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 638.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 261,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 226,074 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
