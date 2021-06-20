Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MSD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MSD stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

