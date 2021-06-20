Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 13th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 28.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 513,255 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 243,855 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 47.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 517,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 167,478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EDD opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

