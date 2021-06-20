Morgan Stanley Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $97.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.