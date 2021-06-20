Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MS. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.42.

NYSE MS opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

