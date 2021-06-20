Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Position Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 472.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORF. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Morphic by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morphic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $593,846.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 32,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $1,962,104.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,995 shares of company stock worth $26,543,425. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MORF opened at $64.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

