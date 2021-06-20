MoX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54.00 (MOX)

MoX (CURRENCY:MOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. MoX has a market cap of $5,271.06 and $54.00 worth of MoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoX coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MoX has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MoX Profile

MoX’s total supply is 5,027,488 coins. MoX’s official Twitter account is @Project_MoX . MoX’s official website is getmox.org

