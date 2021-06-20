Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mplx were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Mplx by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,997,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,343,000 after purchasing an additional 249,081 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 53.6% in the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,632 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

