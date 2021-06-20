M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,002 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of M&T Bank worth $32,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $142.98 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

