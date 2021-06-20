Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $23,515,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,644 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $11,691,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 16.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 721,883 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

