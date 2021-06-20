Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,952 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,461,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,850,000 after acquiring an additional 727,959 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MYGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,290 shares of company stock worth $4,100,178. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

