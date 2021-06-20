Mysterium 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,933.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $22,933.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mysterium has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00058444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00024388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00742767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00044039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00083210 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

