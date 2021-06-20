National Bank Financial Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$42.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB set a C$35.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.36.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$29.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38. The stock has a market cap of C$43.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,616.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.99.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.6747504 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

