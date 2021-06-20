National Bank Financial Increases Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$6.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$6.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.57.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$4.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.39. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.05 and a one year high of C$4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 203.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

