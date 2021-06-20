National Bank Financial Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$5.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.32.

KEL opened at C$3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$624.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$3.62.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

