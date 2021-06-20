National Bank Financial Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$10.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.58.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

WCP stock opened at C$6.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0151 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.