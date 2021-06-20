National Bankshares Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $41.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OVV. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.

NYSE OVV opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 39,384 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ovintiv by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

