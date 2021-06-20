National Bankshares Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$11.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.29.

TSE:CPG opened at C$5.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.7865503 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

