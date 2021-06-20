National Bankshares Raises Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$35.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.17.

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$20.67 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.05 and a 1-year high of C$24.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.2641371 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total value of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

