National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49,374 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of National Presto Industries worth $91,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in National Presto Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Presto Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

NYSE:NPK opened at $97.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.67. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.49 and a 1-year high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.