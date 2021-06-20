NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Gap Down to $37.73

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.73, but opened at $36.30. NBT Bancorp shares last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 317 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.