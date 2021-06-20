Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Nephros stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Nephros has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nephros during the first quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nephros by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nephros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Nephros by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nephros in the fourth quarter valued at $4,719,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

