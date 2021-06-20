Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NEPH stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of $92.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24. Nephros has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.35.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nephros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in Nephros by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nephros in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nephros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nephros by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

